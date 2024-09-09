Port of Montreal begins key rail bridge rehab

The Montreal Port Authority has begun work on the Pie-IX rail bridge rehabilitation project to ensure long-term viability of the rail link itself, improve supply chain fluidity, increase rail capacity and optimize the flow of goods on the port’s rail network.

Spanning Pie-IX Boulevard north of Port Road, the steel and concrete ballasted deck bridge carries three tracks and requires major work on its foundations and decks. The $42.41 million project will restore the infrastructure, add a 200-meter fourth track and construct three storage tracks for the Lantic sugar refinery. In a release, the MPA said Lantic has its own $200 million expansion plan to boost production by 80,000 metric tons annually to meet demand from companies in Quebec and Ontario.

In March, the federal government announced investment of up to $16.75 million for the project under the National Trade Corridors Fund.

“We are proud to invest in our infrastructure and make a vital commitment to strengthen our supply chain and ensure the sustainability of our facilities,” said Julie Gascon, president and chief executive of the MPA, in the release.“These investments will not only improve fluidity and service in our logistics network, but also support businesses and the logistics ecosystem to benefit all citizens in Quebec and the rest of Canada.”



