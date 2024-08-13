Port of Virginia completes expanded rail project 

Eastern Class 1 railroads Norfolk Southern and CSX will help reach Midwest cities with double-stack trains from the newly expanded Port of Virginia central rail yard.

The Port of Virginia has announced that the expanded central rail yard is fully operational, lifting annual rail capacity to 2 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

“Modernizing and expanding the capability at NIT’s [Norfolk International Terminals] central rail yard gives us additional rail capacity ahead of the completion of the first phase of expansion at NIT’s North Berth [in 2025],” said Stephen A. Edwards, chief executive and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority, in a new release. “Cargo volumes coming to the U.S. East Coast are steadily increasing.”

Class 1 railroads Norfolk Southern and CSX serve the port with regular, on- dock double-stack service.



