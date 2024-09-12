Ports assess damage after Francine lashes Louisiana

Ports along the Gulf Coast are assessing damage after Hurricane Francine smashed into Louisiana on Wednesday evening.

The storm — which made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane but is now downgraded to a tropical depression — hit Terrebonne Parish before moving into Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said. Some ports along the Gulf Coast remained open Wednesday with restrictions and were evaluating conditions before reopening Thursday.

A storm surge warning was in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-Alabama Border and Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, where a 2-to-4-foot surge is possible. Wind speeds have decreased to 35 mph.

Francine is expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain on portions of Mississippi, eastern Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, the hurricane center said. Local amounts of 10 inches are possible in central and northern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.



