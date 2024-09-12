Ports assess damage after Francine lashes Louisiana

Ports along the Gulf Coast are assessing damage after Hurricane Francine smashed into Louisiana on Wednesday evening.
The storm — which made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane but is now downgraded to a tropical depression — hit Terrebonne Parish before moving into Mississippi, the National Hurricane Center said. Some ports along the Gulf Coast remained open Wednesday with restrictions and were evaluating conditions before reopening Thursday.
A storm surge warning was in effect for the mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi-Alabama Border and Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain in Louisiana, where a 2-to-4-foot surge is possible. Wind speeds have decreased to 35 mph.
Francine is expected to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain on portions of Mississippi, eastern Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and the Florida Panhandle, the hurricane center said. Local amounts of 10 inches are possible in central and northern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle.
Ports assessing conditions
Port Fourchon, Louisiana’s southernmost port, which plays a role in furnishing the country with nearly 15% of its oil, said it is moving into a recovery phase Thursday after announcing a mandatory evacuation of all personnel Tuesday.
Port personnel are assessing facilities and clearing roadways. Water levels have receded, the port said.
Vessels and aircraft are not allowed to enter the port until the damage assessment is completed. Port reentry will be phased.
The Port of New Orleans, which handles containerized and breakbulk cargo, said normal operations were closed Thursday for a damage assessment, with plans to reopen Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard reported that ports in Greater Baton Rouge, Plaquemines and South Louisiana were closed Thursday. Port Galveston in Texas was open with restrictions.
President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for Louisiana, which “will be pivotal to save lives and property,” said Gov. Jeff Landry.
The American Logistics Aid Network, which provides supply chain assistance to disaster relief organizations, said it was working with emergency responders and other nonprofits. The organization was monitoring the impact Francine will have on supply chains and coordinating requests for donated logistics assistance.
The Louisiana Department of Public Safety waived some regulations for motor carriers providing direct assistance to disaster relief efforts. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves approved a similar measure.
Hundreds of thousands of customers were without power in Louisiana. Some communities issued curfews and evacuations.
Flights were canceled across the state Thursday.