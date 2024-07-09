Ports in Houston and Galveston remain closed in wake of Hurricane Beryl

Ports in Houston and Galveston, Texas, remained closed Tuesday after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning.
Port Houston officials posted on X that they will “continue to assess and repair damage” and send an update at 4 p.m. Tuesday on whether the port will resume cargo operations on Wednesday.
The storm brought torrential rains, flooding and 94 mph winds that knocked out power to more than 2.5 million homes and businesses in southeast Texas.
Officials said seven people in Texas and one person in Louisiana have died as the result of Hurricane Beryl.
Related: Hurricane Beryl shutters Texas coastal shipping lanes
The Ports of Galveston and Freeport, as well as the Freeport Harbor Channel, also remained closed as of 11 a.m. CDT on Tuesday.
The Port of Freeport said it could reopen sometime Tuesday.
“The Coast Guard is expected to lift port condition ‘Zulu’ for the ports of Houston, Galveston, Freeport and Texas City on Tuesday,” Port Freeport said in a statement on its website. Port officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Port of Corpus Christi, about 200 miles south of Houston along the Texas coast, said the Coast Guard had rescinded port condition Zulu for the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, the La Quinta Channel and the Intracoastal Waterway from Rockport all the way south to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Beryl has also impacted rail and shipping line operators in southeast Texas.
Container shipping giant Maersk said some of its trucking and container operations at Port Houston remain closed Tuesday.
“A number of our Houston-based facilities and teams have been impacted by power loss. … In addition, some of our local trucking operations facilities are without power as well but expect to resume operations once the Houston terminal gates open,” Maersk said in an advisory.
BNSF Railway Co. said in its latest advisory its Pearland intermodal facility near Houston remains closed “until it is safe to resume operations. As conditions improve, engineering teams will begin track inspections this afternoon in areas that are safely accessible and are prepared to quickly enact repairs as needed to restore normal operations.”