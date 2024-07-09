Ports in Houston and Galveston remain closed in wake of Hurricane Beryl

Ports in Houston and Galveston, Texas, remained closed Tuesday after Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning.

Port Houston officials posted on X that they will “continue to assess and repair damage” and send an update at 4 p.m. Tuesday on whether the port will resume cargo operations on Wednesday.

The storm brought torrential rains, flooding and 94 mph winds that knocked out power to more than 2.5 million homes and businesses in southeast Texas.

Officials said seven people in Texas and one person in Louisiana have died as the result of Hurricane Beryl.



