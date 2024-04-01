Pride Group’s bankruptcy filing underscores impact of trucking downturn

After Pride Group, one of Canada’s largest trucking and leasing companies, filed for bankruptcy protection last week amid a capacity glut and low rates, President and CEO Sulakhan “Sam” Johal is warning that an “unorganized demise” of the company threatens “the livelihoods of many thousands of families.”

The company was founded by Johal and his brother Jasvir Johal, vice president, in 2010. It operates 50 owned and leased locations across Canada and the U.S., controlling a fleet of 20,000 tractor-trailers that are owned, leased, contracted for service, serviced or securitized by Pride Group. It offers domestic and cross-border transportation services in Canada and the U.S. and operates truck dealerships and service centers in both countries.

The Mississauga, Ontario-based company was profitable until the pandemic, according to Sam Johal. Following the downturn across the trucking industry after the pandemic, the family-owned company was unable to pay its debts.

“Increased spot freight prices, and low diesel prices and interest rates during the pandemic led to an increase in trucking and logistics supply,” the company said in its bankruptcy filing in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. “This ultimately resulted in an oversupply of trucking and logistic services which resulted in declining spot freight prices at the same time that diesel prices and interest rates went back up.



