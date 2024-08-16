VIDEO: Progress made on Chicago freight rail project 

Construction continues on a Chicago bridge project designed to reduce delays and improve fluidity by untangling freight and passenger rail lines.

The Forest Hill Flyover, known as P3, is a viaduct designed to eliminate or reduce a quartet of intersecting railroad tracks on the city’s South Side. It’s part of the public-private $4.6-billion Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency (CREATE) Program of 70 grade separations, flyovers and other rail projects to reduce the city’s notorious rail and roadway congestion.

The bridge structure will carry the north-south Western Avenue Corridor of CSX and eliminate some crossings with the east-west lines of freight carriers Belt Railway of Chicago, Union Pacific and the Metra commuter rail operator at Forest Hill Junction located at 75th Street and Western Avenue. A total of 35 freight trains operate daily on the CSX route and 30 trains as part of Metra’s SouthWest Service.

A drone video posted by CREATE on LinkedIn (see below) showed construction progress including bridge piers, steel girders, retaining walls, abutments and other structural elements.



