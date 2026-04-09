project44 acquires LunaPath.ai to accelerate AI agent orchestration across global supply chains

project44, the global leader in supply chain decision intelligence, announced Tuesday its acquisition of LunaPath.ai, an AI-native logistics automation company, in an all-cash transaction. The deal strengthens project44’s multi-vendor AI Agent Orchestration strategy by embedding LunaPath’s execution-focused agents into the company’s vast real-time logistics data graph, enabling autonomous action that turns predictive insights into coordinated, real-time freight execution.

The acquisition is project44’s second major AI-focused purchase, following its 2021 buy of ClearMetal. As FreightWaves has chronicled over the past several years, that earlier deal brought advanced machine learning for predictive ETAs and disruption forecasting. Since then, project44 has evolved rapidly from a visibility platform into a context-fueled Decision Intelligence Platform. Key milestones include the June 2025 launch of Movement, with its “Connect, See, Act, Automate” architecture that deploys AI agents for data harmonization, carrier communications, bookings, and reroutes, and the August 2025 introduction of Intelligent TMS, the first TMS from a visibility provider. The company’s AI Disruption Navigator, which scans billions of data sources hourly for personalized risk alerts, earned recognition in FreightWaves’ AI Excellence in Supply Chain Awards. These innovations have driven strong financial results: project44 achieved positive operating cash flow in fiscal 2026 and reported 48% year-over-year new ARR growth in Q4, with AI scaling cited as a major contributor.

Over the past 16 months, project44 evaluated eight AI agent vendors in live supply chain operations. LunaPath stood out for high-volume voice and messaging execution and seamless integration with the Decision Intelligence Platform. It now joins partners such as Vooma and HappyRobot in project44’s best-of-breed ecosystem.

“LunaPath is exactly the kind of specialized, high-performing agent that makes our orchestration vision real,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. “We take a best-of-breed approach, selecting the highest-performing agents for the workflows they execute best and bringing them together to operate as one system. LunaPath brings execution into that system, pairing real-time action with domain expertise.”

LunaPath’s more than 50 purpose-built agents automate the repetitive tasks that consume operator time and erode margins, including carrier check calls, proof-of-delivery retrieval, claims initiation, appointment confirmations, and more. Operating within project44’s unified supply chain data graph, these agents gain rich contextual awareness of live shipment data, historical patterns, and downstream impacts. They prioritize, escalate, and resolve exceptions autonomously the way an experienced logistics professional would, without waiting for human intervention. Most AI in supply chains fails because it lacks context, forcing teams to manually bridge gaps between disconnected ERP, TMS, visibility, and ecommerce systems. project44’s decade-long data graph unifies those sources into a single contextual model of freight movement. LunaPath agents now operate at both the orchestration and execution layers inside that model. “AI without context creates noise, not outcomes,” said Jonathan Scherr, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer at project44. “What makes project44 different is the supply chain graph we have built over more than a decade. It gives AI agents the context they need to act with precision. LunaPath brings execution into that graph, turning intelligence into real-time action across the supply chain.” Abhishek Porwal, founder of LunaPath, added: “We built LunaPath to automate the operational work that slows logistics teams down. project44’s supply chain data graph gives our agents the context they were missing. Together, we are enabling AI that does not just recommend what to do but understands when and how to do it.” A logistics executive at Eastman Chemical noted in a statement that project44’s AI capabilities have automated carrier network synchronization, enabling confident expansion into APAC and easier onboarding of less technical U.S. carriers without added complexity. LunaPath transforms supply chain friction into resolved outcomes, promising lower cost per load, faster resolution cycles, and measurable performance gains within days. The combined platform now connects more than 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands across manufacturing, retail, life sciences, and other verticals. With intelligent TMS, end-to-end visibility, yard management, and last-mile solutions already embedded, the LunaPath integration advances project44’s vision of fully autonomous, context-aware supply chain execution at global scale.