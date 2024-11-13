Protesters in Mexico resume blockade at Texas border bridge

For the second time in 24 hours, protests on the Mexico side of the World Trade Bridge are disrupting cross-border cargo traffic.
Demonstrators in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, began blocking the roadway that connects the bridge to Laredo, Texas, around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
All northbound cargo trucks from Mexico to the U.S. are being redirected to the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge, according to Laredo authorities. The Colombia Solidarity bridge is about 19 miles east of the World Trade Bridge.
“There are protests on the Mexican side of the World Trade Bridge causing significant delays in commercial motor vehicle traffic heading westbound on Loop 20 that has reached Interstate 35,” the Laredo Police Department said in a Facebook post. “All northbound traffic from World Trade Bridge, due to the protests, has now been redirected to [Colombia] Bridge. Use caution and expect delays.”
Port Laredo, Texas, which includes the World Trade and Colombia Solidarity bridges, was the No. 1 U.S. trade gateway in August among the nation’s 450 airports, seaports and border crossings, according to Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.
The protesters are reportedly relatives of victims of the Mexican Army and the country’s National Guard who are demanding justice, according to La Jornada.
“Relatives of people who have lost their lives due to gunshot wounds in situations involving elements of the National Guard and members of the Mexican Army … demanded justice and the intervention of President Claudia Sheinbaum,” La Jornada reported.
On Tuesday, protesters in Nuevo Laredo blocked the roadway to the World Trade Bridge starting at noon. That demonstration ended around 8 p.m., according to media reports.