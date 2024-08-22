Railroads, unions trade charges as shutdown begins

Canada’s largest railroads, Canadian National and Canadian Pacific Kansas City, early Thursday locked out 9,300 union employees represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), shutting down the country’s rail network in a move that is expected to disrupt supply chains across North America.

The lockout of train crews and control personnel at 12:01 a.m. Eastern time Thursday had been expected after no progress was reported in contract bargaining with federal mediators that ran late into the night.

The two sides traded charges Thursday, an indication of how far apart they remain on proposals for wages, benefits and scheduling. The union had set up picket lines to protest at a number of locations.

TCRC President Paul Boucher in a video posted online accused the railroads of “holding the Canadian economy hostage in order to pressure the federal government to impose a new contract through binding arbitration.” CN and CPKC had earlier requested arbitration, saying the union had failed to bargain in good faith.



