Rebuilding American munitions production

Beginning in March 2022, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was marked by a massive advantage in artillery, giving Russian forces a substantial advantage on the battlefield. In the first year of the war, Russia averaged more than 50,000 artillery shots per day, while Ukraine never managed more than 10,000 daily artillery fires through the end of 2023. The sheer volume of artillery fire overwhelmed Ukrainian defenses, illustrating gaps in the country’s own munitions production capabilities.
American and European munitions came to Ukraine’s rescue. Ukraine was able to bolster its artillery operations and gradually close the gap in artillery fires. Western allies, particularly the United States, played a crucial role in supplying essential munitions and enhancing Ukraine’s artillery capacity. This support included the provision of advanced 155 mm artillery shells, propellant charges and other critical components necessary for effective artillery use.
The surge in demand for 155 mm artillery shells and related munitions exceeded the United States’ own manufacturing capacity. The Ukraine conflict exposed vulnerabilities in the U.S. defense industrial base, particularly in the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition. The United States sent more than 1 million 155 mm shells to Ukraine; the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that it would take the U.S. more than five years to rebuild its inventories. Prewar production levels were insufficient to meet the escalating demand, leading to shortages that threatened not only the support provided to Ukraine but also the readiness of U.S. artillery units.
The U.S. Army initiated a series of measures to rapidly expand its munitions production. The Joint Program Executive Office for Armaments and Ammunition (JPEO A&A), alongside the U.S. Army Contracting Command – New Jersey (ACC-NJ), awarded multiple contracts exceeding $961 million aimed at enhancing the production of critical 155 mm artillery components. These contracts are pivotal in significantly increasing production capacity and ensuring a reliable supply of the shells for both U.S. forces and international partners.
The contracts include the procurement of 500,000 M119A2 Propellant Charges and support for the load, assemble and pack (LAP) of 260,000 M231 Modular Artillery Charge Systems (MACS) and 2.2 million M232A2 MACS. Additionally, 16,900 of the M1128 High Explosive (HE) projectiles, the newest “go-to” war rounds, are being prepared. The M1128 projectiles are designed to provide extended-range capabilities, enabling brigade combat teams to deliver near-precision fires at distances up to 18.64 miles or 30 kilometers without relying solely on precision munitions.
Moreover, the U.S. Army has taken steps to diversify its supplier base to prevent future bottlenecks. By awarding contracts to multiple domestic companies across diverse states such as Arkansas, Ohio, Iowa, Illinois and Florida, the Army aims to eliminate reliance on single-source suppliers. This strategic diversification ensures a more resilient supply chain capable of meeting both current and future demand.
In a bid to further expand production capabilities, the Army is investing heavily in the organic industrial base. As noted by Maj. Gen. John T. Reim, the Joint Program executive officer for armaments and ammunition, new facilities are being commissioned domestically and internationally, including a new metal parts production facility in Canada. By year’s end, three additional domestic facilities dedicated to 155 mm production will be operational, significantly boosting the U.S. stance in munitions manufacturing.
The substantial investment is part of a broader $4.2 billion effort to modernize and expand the munitions production infrastructure, in alignment with the Department of Defense’s National Defense Industrial Strategy. This initiative not only aims to replenish the munitions used in Ukraine but also prepares the U.S. military for potential conflicts across multiple theaters, ensuring sustained overmatch and the availability of necessary resources on the battlefield.
Scaling production lines is critical as the demand for artillery shells continues to rise. Prior to the war, the U.S. could produce approximately 14,400 shells per month. However, the demand surge driven by Ukraine’s extensive use of artillery in its defense against Russian forces demanded fast action. Production eventually ramped up to 40,000 shells per month, with plans to reach a goal of 100,000 shells per month by the U.S. government’s fiscal year 2026.
The Russia-Ukraine War has underscored the imperative for the United States to bolster its munitions production capacity, particularly for 155 mm artillery shells.
Quotable
“For several months now, the artillery ammunition expenditure rates in the Russian army have practically halved. Here is a vivid example: If previously the figure reached up to 40,000 rounds per day, it is now significantly lower.”
– Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in comments released Jan. 19, 2025.
Infographic
(Chart: Reuters)
