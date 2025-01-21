Rebuilding American munitions production

Beginning in March 2022, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was marked by a massive advantage in artillery, giving Russian forces a substantial advantage on the battlefield. In the first year of the war, Russia averaged more than 50,000 artillery shots per day, while Ukraine never managed more than 10,000 daily artillery fires through the end of 2023. The sheer volume of artillery fire overwhelmed Ukrainian defenses, illustrating gaps in the country’s own munitions production capabilities.

American and European munitions came to Ukraine’s rescue. Ukraine was able to bolster its artillery operations and gradually close the gap in artillery fires. Western allies, particularly the United States, played a crucial role in supplying essential munitions and enhancing Ukraine’s artillery capacity. This support included the provision of advanced 155 mm artillery shells, propellant charges and other critical components necessary for effective artillery use.

The surge in demand for 155 mm artillery shells and related munitions exceeded the United States’ own manufacturing capacity. The Ukraine conflict exposed vulnerabilities in the U.S. defense industrial base, particularly in the production of 155 mm artillery ammunition. The United States sent more than 1 million 155 mm shells to Ukraine; the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that it would take the U.S. more than five years to rebuild its inventories. Prewar production levels were insufficient to meet the escalating demand, leading to shortages that threatened not only the support provided to Ukraine but also the readiness of U.S. artillery units.



