Regular truck maintenance can save time and money for fleets

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Maintaining Maintenance on the Road with Tyler Harden

DETAILS: TTN Fleet Solutions’ Tyler Harden and FreightWaves’ Mary O’Connell break down the best practices for brake maintenance timing, the evolving landscape of roadside maintenance, and CVSA Brake week impact on maintenance schedules.

KEY QUOTES FROM HARDEN: “[For brake checks,] an 88.4% success ratio leaves a lot to be desired. So you know, I think it’s just awareness, number one. Number two, what we’re doing is making sure that people understand there’s resources for help and roadside breakdowns are a part of that. And, let’s try to prevent some of that stuff before it happens.



