Regular truck maintenance can save time and money for fleets

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Enterprise Fleet Summit on Wednesday.
FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Maintaining Maintenance on the Road with Tyler Harden
DETAILS: TTN Fleet Solutions’ Tyler Harden and FreightWaves’ Mary O’Connell break down the best practices for brake maintenance timing, the evolving landscape of roadside maintenance, and CVSA Brake week impact on maintenance schedules.
KEY QUOTES FROM HARDEN: “[For brake checks,] an 88.4% success ratio leaves a lot to be desired. So you know, I think it’s just awareness, number one. Number two, what we’re doing is making sure that people understand there’s resources for help and roadside breakdowns are a part of that. And, let’s try to prevent some of that stuff before it happens.
“But overall the brake check week is really just a good view into what’s happening. I like brake check week because it also seems to kind of encourage those to get some of the maintenance they’ve put off. And, obviously your big maintenance of oil changes tires etc etc those you can’t really put off because then your truck ceases to function.”
“I read [in a white paper that] there’s 150 minutes [a driver] is on duty but not driving. I believe that this 150 minutes is a huge opportunity to look at where you could install some maintenance. You know, obviously, we want to maximize the drive time to be with freight and we want to move stuff. But the 150 minutes where we’re not moving, we can install some solutions there. So it’d be a good question of how you can leverage that 150 minutes.”