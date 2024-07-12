Regulators nervous about rail freight decline

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators are summoning executives from the major freight railroads to a rare public hearing to explain how their companies plan to invest in and grow their business amid concern over recent negative volume trends.

In a notice published Friday, the Surface Transportation Board, which regulates railroad rates and service, said it also welcomes railroad customers, suppliers and rail labor to testify during the two-day hearing on Sept. 16 and 17 at STB headquarters in Washington, D.C.

“The board has an interest in the health and growth of the industry and the need for rail customers to move their goods efficiently and reliably,” the notice states.

“While the board recognizes that some shifts in volume may not be primarily within the control of rail carriers, the board has observed that over the past ten years carload volumes have not grown, and have in fact decreased.”



