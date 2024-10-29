Report: Election, port strikes focus nation’s attention on food imports

A new analysis by researchers at Trace One on issues related to food imports finds that the upcoming presidential election and the International Longshoremen’s Association strike at East and Gulf Coast ports have shined a spotlight on imports.

The study monitored changes in food imports over time, the amount of food imported compared to total consumption, top trading partners and top food items imported for each state.

The report, published Oct. 21, reviewed the most recent data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis to find what impact possible import tariffs could have on the U.S. food supply.

It found that from 2008 to 2022, total U.S. consumption of imported food and beverages rose from 12.4% to 17.3%.



