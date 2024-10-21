Tariffs ‘a tax on consumers,’ says NRF chief

While U.S. ports handle record-setting volume, retailers fear higher tariffs on foreign-made goods proposed by former President Donald Trump could blunt soaring consumer spending.

The Republican presidential nominee has made tariffs a central issue during his campaign, saying he would use them as an economic weapon to protect U.S. industry from lesser-priced goods chiefly made in China.

At the same time, Trump claims that the U.S. would bank billions of dollars in revenue from exporting countries paying those tariffs — a fundamental misunderstanding of how they work, say analysts and importers.

“Tariffs are paid by the importer and not the producing country, and that is passed on to the consumer. It’s a tax paid by the consumer,” said Matt Shay, chief executive of the Washington-based National Retail Federation, the largest U.S. retail trade group. “Tariffs can be a useful temporary tool during trade negotiations, when used strategically and sparingly, to get benefits in a trade relationship.”



