New Orleans port railroad opens bulk transloading park

Bulk shippers at the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) now have expanded options for moving cargoes to inland destinations.
The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) and Heniff Transportation Systems LLC announced that they have signed an agreement for Heniff to manage rail transloading services at the newly opened New Orleans Transloading Industrial Park.
The facility, located on Terminal Road in New Orleans East, is designed to offer shippers multimodal options for moving dry and liquid bulk shipments more easily between trucks and trains, to existing and new inland markets.
“We’re excited to welcome Heniff as a new NOPB customer at our Transloading Industrial Park in New Orleans East,” said Ronald Wendel, Port NOLA acting president, chief executive and acting NOPB CEO, in a release. “Together we will ensure products are moved more efficiently through the global supply chain while also driving economic growth in and beyond this region.”
The site is owned by the Port of New Orleans and complements Heniff’s adjacent liquid bulk service operations. Heniff operates a transload network of 44 locations across North America and handles approximately 20,000 railcars per year.
The total project cost of $3 million included a $1.5 million grant from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Shortline Railroad Priority Program and a $1.5 million funding match from NOPB, a subsidiary of the port.
“Together with the NOPB and Port NOLA, we’re very pleased to expand our transloading capabilities within the region,” said Bob Heniff, founder and chief executive of Heniff Transportation Systems, in the release. “The enhanced rail infrastructure and its strategic location offers our company a true competitive edge and service enhancements for our many customers.”