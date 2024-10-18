New Orleans port railroad opens bulk transloading park

Bulk shippers at the Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) now have expanded options for moving cargoes to inland destinations.

The New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) and Heniff Transportation Systems LLC announced that they have signed an agreement for Heniff to manage rail transloading services at the newly opened New Orleans Transloading Industrial Park.

The facility, located on Terminal Road in New Orleans East, is designed to offer shippers multimodal options for moving dry and liquid bulk shipments more easily between trucks and trains, to existing and new inland markets.

“We’re excited to welcome Heniff as a new NOPB customer at our Transloading Industrial Park in New Orleans East,” said Ronald Wendel, Port NOLA acting president, chief executive and acting NOPB CEO, in a release. “Together we will ensure products are moved more efficiently through the global supply chain while also driving economic growth in and beyond this region.”



