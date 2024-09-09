Report: Norfolk Southern board probing CEO over alleged inappropriate relationship

ATLANTA — The Norfolk Southern board of directors is investigating allegations that CEO Alan Shaw had an inappropriate workplace relationship, CNBC reported Sunday, citing three unnamed people said to be familiar with the matter.

The investigation is in its early stages, the network reported, and it is possible that no misconduct will be uncovered.

Norfolk Southern confirmed late Sunday night that its board has opened an investigation into allegations of conduct by Shaw that is “inconsistent with the company’s Code of Ethics and company policy.”

In statement the railroad said: “Norfolk Southern holds all its team members to the highest standards. In line with the company’s Code of Conduct and company policy, allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated. The code also includes resources for employees to anonymously report concerns, including through the Ethics & Compliance Hotline.”



