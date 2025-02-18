Reports: Freight forwarder Forto looking for a buyer

As freight rates stabilize, geopolitical changes influence trade and economic conditions drive consolidation, mergers and acquisitions are positioned to reshape the global shipping industry.

Freight forwarder Forto could be the next company in line.

The Berlin-based company is working with investment bank Moelis & Co. for a merger or sale, according to reports in The Information. A person involved in the discussions said the freight forwarder has reached out to a number of competitors to discuss potential deals, although those talks have been early stage discussions and might not come to fruition. Forto has raised over $600 million since its founding in 2016.

Michael Wax, Forto’s co-founder who stepped down last week as CEO, told The Information that there was “no process ongoing right now.”