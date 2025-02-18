Watch Now


Reports: Freight forwarder Forto looking for a buyer

Berlin-based company hires Moelis & Co. to support merger or sale, according to news accounts

Grace Sharkey
Forto is reportedly working with bankers to find a buyer. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

As freight rates stabilize, geopolitical changes influence trade and economic conditions drive consolidation, mergers and acquisitions are positioned to reshape the global shipping industry. 

Freight forwarder Forto could be the next company in line.

The Berlin-based company is working with investment bank Moelis & Co. for a merger or sale, according to reports in The Information. A person involved in the discussions said the freight forwarder has reached out to a number of competitors to discuss potential deals, although those talks have been early stage discussions and might not come to fruition. Forto has raised over $600 million since its founding in 2016.

Michael Wax, Forto’s co-founder who stepped down last week as CEO, told The Information that there was “no process ongoing right now.”


Whether Forto secures a deal or not, macroeconomic factors indicate that 2025 could be a pivotal year for transportation and logistics M&A. With freight rates stabilizing after years of volatility, improved economic factors could make acquisitions more appealing. Additionally, a new administration’s stance on tariffs and supply chain localization could drive strategic investments in FreightTech and warehousing. 

Check out recent M&A action below:

Grace Sharkey is a professional in the logistics and transportation industry with experience in journalism, digital content creation and decision-making roles in the third-party logistics space. Prior to joining FreightWaves, Grace led a startup brokerage to more than $80 million in revenue, holding roles of increasing responsibility, including director of sales, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer. She is currently a staff writer, podcast producer and SiriusXM radio host for FreightWaves, a leading provider of news, data and analytics for the logistics industry. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Michigan State University. You can contact her at gsharkey@freightwaves.com.