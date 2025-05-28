Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Retail diesel benchmark price resumes downward momentum

After 1 increase, latest weekly price picks up earlier trend of declines

John Kingston
The benchmark diesel price fell for the sixth time in seven weeks. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

Retail diesel prices declined last week, according to the benchmark number published by the federal government, picking up on a downward trend that had taken a break the prior week. 

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price fell 4.9 cents a gallon to $3.487, a drop of 4.9 cents. 

It follows a 6 cents per gallon increase for the weekly price posted a week ago. With the latest decline, it resumes a downward trend that had seen the benchmark used for most fuel surcharges fall five consecutive weeks.

From a recent high of $3.715 a gallon on Jan. 20, the price is now down 22.8 cents.

    John Kingston

    John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.