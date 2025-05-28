Retail diesel benchmark price resumes downward momentum

Retail diesel prices declined last week, according to the benchmark number published by the federal government, picking up on a downward trend that had taken a break the prior week.

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average weekly retail diesel price fell 4.9 cents a gallon to $3.487, a drop of 4.9 cents.

It follows a 6 cents per gallon increase for the weekly price posted a week ago. With the latest decline, it resumes a downward trend that had seen the benchmark used for most fuel surcharges fall five consecutive weeks.

From a recent high of $3.715 a gallon on Jan. 20, the price is now down 22.8 cents.