Rising rejection rates amid demand drop reveal truckload capacity exodus

Chart of the Week: Contract Load Accepted Volume Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: CLAV.USA, OTRI.USA

Carriers are accepting the same load volumes that they were in April 2023, near the theoretical floor of the freight market’s recent recessionary period. Rejection rates (the rate at which carriers turn down load coverage requests from contracted shippers) are more than double what they were at the time. This is further evidence that a significant amount of supply has left and is continuing to leave the domestic truckload market.

The Contract Load Accepted Volume index (CLAV) is a measure of accepted load tenders from shipper to carrier. It differs from SONAR’s Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) in that it does not count tenders that carriers rejected. More rejections mean it is more challenging to procure truckload capacity. When comparing the Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI) to the CLAV, we can approximate how balanced the supply and demand curve is in the truckload market by looking at periods of similar accepted volumes and comparing rejection rates at those times.

In May 2023, the CLAV had a value of 13,951 while the OTRI was 2.92% – basically carriers were automatically accepting loads without discrimination. Last Thursday, the CLAV was at 13,910 while the OTRI hit 6.48%. While not all loads are created equal, the average lengths of haul were also similar between the two periods. Seasonality is a factor, but the trends are the main tell.



