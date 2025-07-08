Ritchey new CEO of Geodis Americas region

Transport and logistics provider Geodis announced the appointment of Laura Ritchey as president and chief executive officer of its Americas region.
Ritchey will also join the group’s executive board, which is chaired by Geodis CEO Marie-Christine Lombard.
The company is headquartered in Levallois-Perret, France. The Americas operation is based in Brentwood, Tenn.
In her new role, Ritchey will be responsible for the management and growth of the region’s various business units across North and South America, including contract logistics, freight forwarding, and transportation, the company said in a release. She will lead nearly 20,000 employees across eight countries the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Brazil.
Ritchey succeeds Mike Honious, who is retiring.
“With the U.S. being one of the top markets in our global network, Laura has the robust industry and leadership experience needed to continue strengthening Geodis’ position in this critical region,” Lombard said. “Laura’s unique knowledge of the logistics industry, including deep expertise in retail and e-commerce, and business acumen makes her the right leader to further the region’s incredible growth and help navigate in the face of today’s complex and ever-changing landscape.”
Most recently, Ritchey served as CEO at Radial, Inc., a prominent e-commerce fulfillment solutions provider.
Honious will remain in an advisory capacity to Lombard to assist with the transition and will continue to serve as a director for the Geodis Foundation and Geodis Compassion Fund.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
