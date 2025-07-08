Ritchey new CEO of Geodis Americas region

Transport and logistics provider Geodis announced the appointment of Laura Ritchey as president and chief executive officer of its Americas region.

Ritchey will also join the group’s executive board, which is chaired by Geodis CEO Marie-Christine Lombard.

The company is headquartered in ​​Levallois-Perret, France. The Americas operation is based in Brentwood, Tenn.

In her new role, Ritchey will be responsible for the management and growth of the region’s various business units across North and South America, including contract logistics, freight forwarding, and transportation, the company said in a release. She will lead nearly 20,000 employees across eight countries the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina, and Brazil.