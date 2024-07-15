Ruling on question delaying Canadian rail strikes expected by Aug. 9

This story originally appeared on Trains.com
In a Friday update, the railroad said it the board will provide another update in the event another decision is not made by that time. CPKC said in its own update that the board had advised it would issue its decision without holding oral hearings.
Canada’s Minister of Labour, Seamus O’Regan Jr, asked the board on May 9 to determine if some critical shipments might be required to continue even in the event of a work stoppage [see “Move by Canada’s labor minister will delay possible start of strikes …,” Trains News Wire, May 10, 2024]. That move prevents the start of any strike or lockout until after the board makes a ruling. Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference had authorized strikes against both railroads that could have begun as soon as May 22.
“We recognize that the prolonged negotiations are creating uncertainty,” CN said in its statement, “and we are working toward providing as much predictability as possible to our employees, customers, and partners.”
CN notes that even after the ruling, a 72-hour notice must be filed by the party planning to initiate a strike or lockout, “subject to any extension of the cooling-off period that may be ordered by the CIRB.” CPKC said late last month it had asked the board to extend the cooling-off period for 30 days after it issues its decision to “allow all stakeholders to plan” for a potential work stoppage [see “Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members reauthorize strikes …,” News Wire, June 30, 2024].
Canada’s Minister of Labour, Seamus O’Regan Jr, asked the board on May 9 to determine if some critical shipments might be required to continue even in the event of a work stoppage [see “Move by Canada’s labor minister will delay possible start of strikes …,” Trains News Wire, May 10, 2024]. That move prevents the start of any strike or lockout until after the board makes a ruling. Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference had authorized strikes against both railroads that could have begun as soon as May 22.
“We recognize that the prolonged negotiations are creating uncertainty,” CN said in its statement, “and we are working toward providing as much predictability as possible to our employees, customers, and partners.”
CN notes that even after the ruling, a 72-hour notice must be filed by the party planning to initiate a strike or lockout, “subject to any extension of the cooling-off period that may be ordered by the CIRB.” CPKC said late last month it had asked the board to extend the cooling-off period for 30 days after it issues its decision to “allow all stakeholders to plan” for a potential work stoppage [see “Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members reauthorize strikes …,” News Wire, June 30, 2024].