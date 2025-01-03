Running on Ice: Carrier wants reefer containers out of ports ASAP

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

In October 2024, U.S. East and Gulf Coast port workers went on strike. The strike ended after three days with both parties agreeing to go back to the negotiation table and extending the master agreement till Jan 15. Well, that agreement still has not been reached, and at the end of 2024 talks got rocky over the issue of automation. The International Longshoremen’s Association wants nothing to do with additional automation, and the United States Maritime Alliance would like more automation allowed to improve efficiency.

Talks have resumed in the new year, but it’s still uncertain what will happen, as neither side seems particularly willing to budge on its automation stance.

Enter Maersk. The container carrier is urging shippers to clear out reefer containers from East and Gulf Coast ports ahead of Jan 15. With large volumes of produce imported through those ports, shippers need to have a plan to get goods out as fast as possible to reduce the amount of spoilage and otherwise damaged cargo should another strike happen.

There are 12 days for two parties that have been working on this negotiation for months to somehow find common ground. The Biden administration in October said it isn’t getting involved in the dispute, and President-elect Donald Trump has come out in favor of the union. If there is a second strike, there will likely not be any interference from the executive branch.



