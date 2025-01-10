Running on Ice: Cold chain gets a new option for IoT devices 

All thawed out

(Photo: SmartSense)

Internet of Things (IoT) devices have become wildly popular in the cold chain. They can give shippers, carriers and honestly everyone else much-needed insight into what happens during a shipment. What happens on the road? Is the reefer running continuously? Were there any disturbances on the road that could have damaged the product?

SmartSense by Digi has announced its new product, SmartSense Voyage, which provides real-time visibility, control and tracking of moving assets throughout the entire supply chain. The T1 sensor is an ultracompact, durable, GPS-enabled, global cellular network device designed for temperature accuracy and dependable connectivity, and it is easily reusable technology made from recyclable materials.

“Customers trust SmartSense to meticulously track stationary assets and support their

compliance efforts across tens of thousands of sites. And now we are bringing that same