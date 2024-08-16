Running on Ice: The acquisition edition

This year’s Future of Freight Festival takes place Nov. 19-21 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. But it’s not your average conference. Sure, there are wonderful speakers and fireside chats. But that’s only half the fun. F3 is set up with half-days of speakers and amazing content. The other half we take over downtown Chattanooga, and there are events, networking and a lot of fun to be had by all. This year, subscribers to Running on Ice get a promo code exclusive to us! You can register with this link or use the code F3ROI24 at checkout for a discount.

All thawed out

(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Germany-based Viessmann Generations Group has signed an agreement to acquire U.S.-based insulated panel system manufacturer KPS Global LLC. KPS Solutions creates custom enclosures for controlled environments.

According to a Cooling Post article, “KPS offers a broad range of walk-in solutions and services for cold chain and non-refrigerated environments across the food, retail and scientific market among others. The company caters to large, non-cyclical end markets across food retail, scientific and cold storage.”

This isn’t the first U.S. investment for Viessmann. In 2023, it acquired BMIL Technologies, a North Carolina-based cold room and refrigeration equipment supplier.