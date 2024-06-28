Running on Ice: The cold chain needs a little warmup

All thawed out

Once upon a time, there was a study that found that raising temperatures in ultracold freezers to minus 15 degrees Celsius versus the typical minus 18 boosted energy efficiency and had no effect on the quality or life span of the frozen food. Researchers asked cold storage companies and shippers to consider this adjustment to reduce carbon emissions.

The initiative has taken off in Europe. Nomad Foods, Europe’s leading frozen food manufacturer, has thrown its support behind The Move to -15C coalition. So has the international Danish food company Danish Crown. In fact, more and more companies are joining the coalition, and with only energy savings and carbon emission reduction to gain, it seems like a no-brainer.

The chairman of The Move to -15C coalition, Thomas Eskesen, said in a Riviera article: “By redefining temperature set points, we stand to make a significant impact in the decarbonisation of global supply chains. But no one company can do this alone. To set us up for success, our focus remains on scaling our membership base and we encourage key players within the frozen food supply chain to reach out and get involved.”

Temperature checks

A new study by the University of Michigan, supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation and climate and energy solutions company Carrier Global Corp., found that fully refrigerated supply chains have the potential to reduce global food waste-related emissions of climate-warming greenhouse gases by 41%. As it turns out, meat accounts for more than 50% of food loss-related greenhouse gas emissions and has the most room for improvement.