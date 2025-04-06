Saia moving customer service function to its terminals

Less-than-truckload carrier Saia is laying off its customer service teams, opting to have local terminals handle the service function moving forward, a source close to the matter told FreightWaves.

The source said the layoffs will impact an undetermined number of customer service representative teams in Atlanta and Boise, Idaho, among other locations. Employees were given 60 days’ notice with the opportunity to earn a bonus if they remain on board throughout that period, the source said.

A representative from Johns Creek, Georgia-based Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) confirmed to FreightWaves that “Saia recently restructured its Customer Service Department to better align with the evolving needs of the business and customer expectations.”

The changes were said to be part of a plan to improve response times to customers as well as efficiency across its network of terminals.