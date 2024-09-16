Shuttered California trucking company files for bankruptcy liquidation

A shuttered California-based trucking company that once pulled intermodal containers out of the Port of Oakland has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy liquidation.



Flex Intermodal Inc. of Fremont had 25 power units and 30 drivers at the time of its closure, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website.

The petition lists Aseem Indora as president of Flex Intermodal. No reason was given as to why Indora filed for Chapter 7. Flex Intermodal is represented by bankruptcy attorney Raymond R. Miller of Hayward, California. As of publication time Monday afternoon, neither Indora nor Miller had responded to FreightWaves’ request for comment.

Flex Intermodal filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California on Friday, more than a year after it ceased operations.



