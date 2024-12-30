Solid holiday spending growth supporting truckload market

Retail spending during the 2024 holiday season exceeded expectations, with consumers demonstrating resilience in the face of economic uncertainties. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, total retail sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 24 increased by 3.8% year over year, surpassing the previously forecast rise of 3.2% and topping the 3.1% increase during the same period last year.

This growth was primarily driven by a surge in online shopping, which saw a 6.7% increase compared to the previous year. In contrast, in-store sales experienced a more modest 2.9% growth. The convenience of online shopping, coupled with services like “buy online, pick up in-store” (BOPIS) and fast, free deliveries, contributed to this trend.

Despite a shortened holiday season with fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, consumers managed to maintain strong spending levels. The last five days of the holiday season accounted for 10% of all holiday spending, implying steady spending throughout the period without a significant last-minute push.

Specific categories saw notable growth, with apparel sales up 3.6%, jewelry increasing by 4%, and electronics rising 3.7% compared to the previous year. The popularity of gift cards remained high, with 53% of shoppers requesting them this holiday season.



