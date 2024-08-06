Some ports remain closed as Debby moves up East Coast

After roaring into Florida Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane, Tropical Storm Debby is crawling up the East Coast, bringing with it catastrophic flooding and dumping feet of rain on some parts of the country.

Debby has closed ports, damaged homes and businesses, and claimed at least five lives during what is expected to be an above-average hurricane season. The storm is expected to cause historic rainfall across southeast Georgia and eastern South Carolina through Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The storm is expected to move off the Georgia coast on Tuesday.

“Debby will be recognized as the next billion-dollar weather disaster in the United States,” said AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter. “We do not forecast an extreme risk to lives and property from flooding very often. Flooding disasters are possible in multiple communities this week. People need to be prepared for potentially catastrophic flooding. When all is said and done, in fact, there could be tens of billions of dollars in total damage and economic impact from Debby.”



