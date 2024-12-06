Some truckers to haul their most important load of the year for Wreaths Across America

Hundreds of truck drivers will get behind the wheel later this month hauling, for what is for many drivers, their most important load of the year.
The drivers will be hauling loads for Wreaths Across America, the nonprofit that places wreaths on the gravestones of veterans. This year, more than 800 drivers will deliver wreaths to more than 4,900 locations across the United States and its territories.
“This whole mission is a great mission but it doesn’t happen without the trucking industry,” said Courtney George, the organization’s transportation and industry relations director. “It doesn’t happen without trucking companies that are willing to say yes.”
The Maine-based nonprofit was founded in 2007, and since then, has orchestrated the placement of millions of wreaths on veterans’ tombstones. This year, the annual event is being held on Dec. 14.
Many of the drivers who truck the wreaths to tombstones across the country are veterans themselves. The event gives them an opportunity to continue their service to their country, George said.
“Because of the trucking industry over 3 million wreaths will be laid [this year],” she said.
On average, the organization’s reach grows 12% each year. What started as a private mission by Morrill Worcester of the Worcester Wreath Company to honor veterans with 5,000 donated wreaths each year, has ballooned into an organization with a mission to honor veterans and educate the public about their service.
Drivers will begin the annual Escort to Arlington on Friday, where they will begin their trek in Columbia Falls, Maine. The drivers will transport the wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery by Dec. 14, stopping along the way at public and private events.
“Each year, participating in this event is a profound honor,” U.S. Army Veteran and Schneider Ride of Pride Driver Patrice Cook said in a statement. “Bringing wreaths to national cemeteries to honor those who have sacrificed their lives is deeply moving. Being part of the Escort to Arlington and witnessing the support and patriotism of onlookers along the route is incredibly heartwarming.”
Graig Morin, the co-founder and president of Brown Dog Carriers and Logistics, said he volunteers with Wreaths Across America to honor his grandfathers, three of whom were World War II veterans. This year marks his eighth year volunteering.
“It’s humbling to be a part of something so big,” he said. “We’re a part of something much bigger than ourselves.”
For Al Mullen, who drives for Walmart and lives in Missouri, volunteering with Wreaths Across America is deeply personal. Last year, he participated in the convoy to Arlington, which induced “a plethora of emotions” for him as an Army veteran. He was on active duty from 1997 to 2000 and then joined the Rhode Island National Guard until mid-2002.
Mullen has loved ones who also served in the military. He plans to place a wreath on his grandfather’s grave this year.
“It is touching when you lay the wreath and speak out someone’s name,” he said. “You don’t know them but you know what they sacrificed.”
He said he was proud to work for a company that prioritized honoring veterans.
“Supporting the military community has been part of who Walmart is since our founding, and our core values of respect, integrity, service and excellence have a lot in common with the values of the U.S. military,” said Walmart spokesman Josh Havens. “Our ongoing commitment to this community is reflected in our long-standing, 17-year support of Wreaths Across America. This year, we’ll be transporting more than 100,000 wreaths to almost two dozen cemeteries in 14 states, and we have thousands of associates volunteering at wreath laying ceremonies across the country.”