SONAR drops FreightWaves name, announces move to new Chattanooga headquarters

Previously known as FreightWaves SONAR, the supply chain data platform rebrands to “SONAR,” highlighting its core focus on the supply chain data platform.

A year ago, FreightWaves, the leading media platform for global supply chains, and FreightWaves SONAR, the freight price reporting and supply chain data platform, were split into separate companies.

For the past year, the official name of the SONAR business was “FreightWaves SONAR.” Effective immediately, the name will be shortened and referred to exclusively as “SONAR” going forward.

SONAR is a freight price reporting agency and data platform that provides the most accurate and reliable freight rate and market analytics. Its mission is to offer high-frequency data across global supply chains, enabling market participants to benchmark, analyze, monitor and forecast freight rates and demand.



