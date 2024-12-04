SONAR inks data partnership with Transfix

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based supply chain intelligence platform SONAR announced a data partnership with Transfix, a New York City-based technology and data solutions provider for the logistics industry.

SONAR’s extensive datasets on the truckload market, including rates, volumes and capacity information, will be used as inputs for Transfix’s Data Solutions suite, a machine learning and AI-enabled platform for brokers that allows them to quickly respond to RFPs with confidence, and win freight at sustainable margins.

“In this freight environment, there is a sector-wide emphasis on prioritizing pricing solutions that improve margins and increase revenue,” Jonathan Salama, co-founder and CEO of Transfix, told FreightWaves. “Our product suite directly addresses this need, focusing on everything from cost prediction to bidding on RFPs or spot freight, arming customers with dynamic, more accurate data-driven solutions. We’re thrilled to partner with SONAR to amplify these offerings with powerful market insights that will inform our data models and predictive tools. We believe that brokers that harness and activate their data can gain an edge during RFP season and beyond, and we’re thrilled to join forces with SONAR to help make that happen for brokers across the country.”

Transfix, which was founded in 2014 as an early digital freight broker, had previously built automated matching and pricing for its own operations by offering transportation management systems to shippers and fleet management software to carriers.



