SONAR releases Coverage Guide, an AI-powered freight market intelligence offering for brokers

In a significant advancement for the freight brokerage industry, SONAR, the leading provider of high-frequency freight market data, has unveiled the Coverage Guide, an AI-powered offering within its new Broker Tool Kit. This cutting-edge application aims to simplify the complex decision-making process for freight brokers, enhancing efficiency and profitability.

Coverage Guide offers a streamlined approach to identifying load prioritizations, evaluating rates and ensuring optimal coverage tailored to your freight needs. This tool is designed to cut through the noise of daily operations, providing brokers with clear, actionable insights.

Drawing from the real-world experiences of the SONAR team, many of whom began their careers on the carrier sales side, Coverage Guide addresses key operational challenges. It helps answer critical questions like, “Should I accept an offer now or wait?” or “How can I keep rates stable while maximizing service?” by allowing brokers to upload loads for the day or week and receive data-driven recommendations.

Key features include:

Rate and Availability Comparison: Easily compare what’s available in the market versus what you’re offering or accepting.

Intuitive Decision-Making: An interface crafted for productivity, enabling confident decisions even in a fast-paced environment.

Market Condition Tracking: Stay ahead with real-time insights into market trends affecting your operations.

Coverage Difficulty Identification: Quickly understand which loads will be straightforward to cover and which might require more effort, allowing for better resource allocation.

The logistics sector is notorious for its volatility, especially in the brokerage spot market where timing, rates and coverage can make or break profitability. Coverage Guide from SONAR aims to level the playing field, giving brokers the tools to not just react to the market but to proactively manage their operations. “This tool is about giving brokers back their time and decision-making power,” said Julie van de Kamp, chief customer officer of SONAR.



