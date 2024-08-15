South Texas ports of entry requiring cargo trucks to display QR codes

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has begun requiring trucks using international bridge crossings in South Texas to print and display the QR code of their cargo manifests on their windshields.

The QR code requirement is for cargo trucks arriving from Mexico using the eight ports of entry that are administered by the Laredo field office. Those include international bridges in Laredo, Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Rio Grande City, Progreso and Roma.

Officials for CBP said the QR code requirement is meant to streamline the screening process for trucks, as well as reduce wait times.

“This is isolated to the Laredo Field Office area of responsibility since we are the first field office to get large non-intrusive inspection x-ray systems in the truck environment,” Armando Taboada, assistant director of field operations at the Laredo Field Office, told FreightWaves in an email. “The QR code will assist CBP officers by reducing the probability of selecting the wrong shipment/trip number at the time of arrival at a port of entry. This normally adds administrative time in correcting the issue.”



