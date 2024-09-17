Streak of lower benchmark diesel prices hits 10 weeks with latest drop

Diesel prices may have hit a bottom for now in the futures market, but the average weekly retail diesel price posted its 10th consecutive decline Monday.

The price, reported by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration, dropped 2.9 cents a gallon to $3.526. Over that 10-week span, the price has fallen 33.9 cents.

That benchmark price, used for most fuel surcharges, is about $1.10 a gallon less than it was a year ago.

Meanwhile, the price of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) on the CME commodity exchange, after reaching on Sept. 10 its lowest settlement since December 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine, has staged something of a rebound.



