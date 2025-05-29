Supreme Court rules in favor of Utah crude oil railway

The Surface Transportation Board’s environmental review of the proposed Uinta Basin Railway was proper, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday in an 8-0 decision that overturns a lower court’s order that blocked construction of the 88-mile Utah railroad.

The STB in December 2021 approved the project, noting that the transportation merits of the rail line outweighed its potential environmental impacts. The line would be used to transport waxy crude oil from the remote Uinta Basin to a connection with Union Pacific’s former Rio Grande main line. From there the crude would be hauled to Gulf Coast refineries.

Eagle County, Colorado, and several environmental groups subsequently filed suit against the STB and the Seven County Infrastructure Coalition, the Utah group seeking to build the railway.

The Uinta Basin Railway will haul crude oil to a connection with Union Pacific in eastern Utah. (Map: Seven County Infrastructure Coalition)

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled in 2023 that the STB’s 3,600-page environmental review did not consider the railroad’s broader impacts, including increased drilling in the Uinta Basin and refining the oil the railroad would haul. The decision vacated the STB’s environmental impact statement and its order approving construction.

But the Supreme Court said Thursday that the STB’s environmental impact statement (EIS), was sufficient and was in line with the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA.