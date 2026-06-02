Swearing-in of commissioner returns U.S. maritime regulator to full strength

The Sunshine State is having its say in U.S. maritime matters.

Robert J. Harvey of Florida was sworn in Monday as a commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission.

The addition returns the five-member panel to full staffing and fills the seat vacated when Carl Bentzel departed in December 2024.

Robert J. Harvey

A former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney who also worked in securities litigation, Harvey was nominated by President Donald Trump in September 2025 to serve a term expiring on June 30, 2029. The Senate confirmed his nomination on May 18; Trump appointed him to the Commission on May 28.