Tariffs and retail prices: What consumers need to know

Tariffs on retail goods don’t usually directly control the final price that consumers pay.

When products are brought into the U.S., the tariff is calculated based on the declared value of the goods at the point of import, not on the retail price at which they’re sold.

This declared value omits additional costs such as labor, marketing, logistics, rent and the profit margin that retailers add. Consequently, the price on the shelf can be significantly higher than the tariffed import value.

For instance, the markup on big-ticket items like cars might be relatively modest, around 5%, whereas luxury goods can see markups up to 500%. However, most consumer products are typically marked up by over 100% over their import value.



