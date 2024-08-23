Teamsters Canada issues 72-hour strike notice against CN

This story first appeared on Trains.com.

Canadian National Railway announced it has received a 72-hour strike notice from the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which would launch a strike against the railroad at 10 a.m. ET on Monday.

CN had ended its lockout of TCRC engineers and conductors at 6 p.m. Thursday, after Canada’s labor minister, Steven MacKinnon, announced he would order CN and CPKC to resume operations and send the dispute between the railroads and the TCRC to binding arbitration. The strike notice comes after the union announced early Friday morning it would return to work at CN but maintain its picket lines at CPKC, which has not yet ended its lockout pending an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).

Whether a strike actually occurs remains highly uncertain.



