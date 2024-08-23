Teamsters Canada issues 72-hour strike notice against CN

This story first appeared on Trains.com.
Canadian National Railway announced it has received a 72-hour strike notice from the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference, which would launch a strike against the railroad at 10 a.m. ET on Monday.
CN had ended its lockout of TCRC engineers and conductors at 6 p.m. Thursday, after Canada’s labor minister, Steven MacKinnon, announced he would order CN and CPKC to resume operations and send the dispute between the railroads and the TCRC to binding arbitration. The strike notice comes after the union announced early Friday morning it would return to work at CN but maintain its picket lines at CPKC, which has not yet ended its lockout pending an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB).
Whether a strike actually occurs remains highly uncertain.
“The impact of this notice will depend on the timing of the CIRB,” CN said in its statement Friday afternoon. “It is in the national interest of Canada that the CIRB rule quickly, before even more harm is caused.” CN also said the strike notice “confirms that the Teamsters never took the negotiations seriously and they had no desire to reach a deal.”
The CBC reports that Teamsters Canada President François Laporte said this morning in Calgary, Alberta, that company demands would have broken the union’s collective agreement. “We believe in fair and honest bargaining and that’s what we want: We want a fair and honest bargaining with the company.”
Laporte and other union officials were appearing at a rally outside CPKC headquarters.
This is a developing story.