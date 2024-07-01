Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members reauthorize strikes against CN, CPKC

This story originally appeared on Trains.com

LAVAL, Quebec — Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have voted to reauthorize strikes at CPKC and CN, the union announced Saturday.

Overall, 89.5% of union members participated in the vote, with 98.6% voting to reauthorize the strike, the union said. At CN, conductors, engineers and yard workers voted 98.4% to authorize the strike, with a 90.1% turnout. At CPKC, that same group voted 99.2% in favor of reauthorization, with an 88.6% turnout. CPKC rail traffic controllers, also represented by the TCRC, voted 95.7% to reauthorize the strike, with an 88.5% turnout.

The union previously authorized strikes at both railroads on May 1, but those authorizations are only good for 60 days, and the potential May 22 strikes have been placed on hold while the Canada Industrial Relations Board rules on a government request to determine if any shipments must continue in the event of a work stoppage. That ruling is still pending.



