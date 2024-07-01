Teamsters Canada Rail Conference members reauthorize strikes against CN, CPKC

This story originally appeared on Trains.com
LAVAL, Quebec — Members of the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have voted to reauthorize strikes at CPKC and CN, the union announced Saturday.
Overall, 89.5% of union members participated in the vote, with 98.6% voting to reauthorize the strike, the union said. At CN, conductors, engineers and yard workers voted 98.4% to authorize the strike, with a 90.1% turnout. At CPKC, that same group voted 99.2% in favor of reauthorization, with an 88.6% turnout. CPKC rail traffic controllers, also represented by the TCRC, voted 95.7% to reauthorize the strike, with an 88.5% turnout.
The union previously authorized strikes at both railroads on May 1, but those authorizations are only good for 60 days, and the potential May 22 strikes have been placed on hold while the Canada Industrial Relations Board rules on a government request to determine if any shipments must continue in the event of a work stoppage. That ruling is still pending.
“CN and CPKC are trying to force changes to our collective agreements that would move the clock back on working conditions and rail safety,” TCRC President Paul Boucher said in a statement. “The Teamsters are trying to stop them. With this renewed strike mandate, we intend to go back to the bargaining table, work with federal mediators, and do everything in our power to reach a fair deal for our members and protect all Canadians.”
The railroads have rejected the unions’ claim that their offers jeopardize safety, saying their latest offers, in the words of a CPKC statement “fully comply with new regulatory requirements for rest.”
The union represents about 6,000 CN workers and about 3,300 on CPKC. Having been unable to negotiate a deal, the railroads offered binding arbitration, which the railroads rejected. The union proposed staggering the contract talks by two weeks to avoid simultaneous work stoppages, which the railroads also rejected.
CN’s most recent offer, from early June, is outlined here.
CPKC said in a Friday statement that it is still awaiting a decision from the Canada Industrial Relations Board and believes “it is unlikely the parties will be in a position to initiate a legal strike or lockout before mid-July or later.” A minimum of 72 hours’ notice is required by law. CPKC said it has asked the CIRB to extend the cooling-off period for 30 days after the board issues its decision to “help provide stability and predictability” regarding a potential work stoppage and “allow all stakeholders to plan for such an eventuality.” The railroad also said its offer of binding arbitration, as well as two collective bargaining proposals, remain on the table.