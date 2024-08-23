Teamsters Canada returning to work at CN; work stoppage continues at CPKC

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference has taken down its picket lines at Canadian National Railway and will begin returning to work, the union said in a brief statement early Friday.

But the union said the work stoppage continues at Canadian Pacific Kansas City pending an order from the Canada Industrial Relations Board, acting on Thursday’s order from Labor Minister Steven MacKinnon. “Despite the Labour Minister’s referral,” the TCRC said in its statement, “there is no clear indication that the CIRB will actually order an end to the labour dispute at CPKC.” The two sides met with the CIRB on Thursday, the union said, and will do so again Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

CPKC said in a statement issued after Thursday’s meeting with the CIRB that it was “fully prepared to address the resumption of service given its obvious priority,” but that the union “refused to discuss any resumption of service, and instead indicated that they wish to make submissions to challenge the constitutionality of the Minister’s direction, as well as the CIRB’s discretion to proceed with any order. …

“While the Minister directed that the CIRB proceed expeditiously, any decision by the CIRB on the resumption of service will be delayed. CPKC remains prepared to resume service as soon as it is ordered to do so by the CIRB.



