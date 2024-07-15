Teamsters President Sean O’Brien to speak at RNC in historic first

Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien is set to speak at the Republican National Convention on Monday night.

A Teamsters post on X/Twitter showed O’Brien meeting with Massachusetts delegates at the RNC Monday morning in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is scheduled to formally speak at the RNC at 8 p.m. EST Monday night.

“Wherever we can find common ground, our focus must always be on protecting American workers,” O’Brien told delegates, cited in a post by the Teamsters on X/Twitter. “If we’re going to accomplish big things for labor and truly hold employers across the country accountable to the workforce, we need as many people as possible moving in the same direction to get the job done.”

According to a report by Politico, O’Brien has requested speaking slots at both parties’ conventions. Some members aren’t happy about the union possibly endorsing former President Trump, with Teamsters Vice President At-Large John Palmer writing an opinion piece criticizing O’Brien for planning to speak at the RNC.



