Technology: Risk or savior?

By Bart De Muynck

The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

We live in a world where technology takes a much larger role than ever before. But this also brings certain risks. We’ve seen the cyberattacks in the past year that impacted the logistics industry. On Friday, CrowdStrike’s update-related outage affected Microsoft systems worldwide, which brought flights and other modes of transportation to a complete halt. Planes have been grounded in the U.S. and trains in the U.K. are impacted, as are boarding scanners at Edinburgh Airport in Scotland. The past months we have had major impacts of weather events such as the recent storm in Houston creating power outages and disruption in the airline networks. But where everyone’s expecting the weather to create havoc on the supply chain, the CyberStrike incident comes as a rather surprise shock – but one with huge consequences.

The outage serves as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness and vulnerability of modern supply chains reliant on digital infrastructure. It underscores several critical lessons for companies. It highlights the risk of overreliance on a single vendor or technology platform. Even a minor glitch in a critical component like CrowdStrike’s security software can trigger a cascade of disruptions across multiple industries and geographies. Companies must prioritize redundancy in their technology infrastructure and have robust contingency plans in place to mitigate the impact of outages. This includes having backup systems, alternative communication channels and well-defined protocols for handling disruptions.



