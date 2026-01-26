Tenney Group expects ‘dramatic increase’ in transportation M&A

Deal activity in the transportation and logistics sector is looking up following a lackluster 2025 — a year marred by rapidly changing trade policy and a prolonged freight recession. Tenney Group, an M&A advisory firm focused on the sector, sees deal flow spiking by year end.

“M&A activity is gaining momentum as market conditions continue to improve,” the firm’s 2026 outlook report said. “We expect a dramatic increase in activity in Q4 2026, extending into 2027 and beyond.”

Global deal volume across the space has been in a downward trend, falling from 1,797 transactions in 2021 to 1,150 last year. The post-pandemic downturn was exacerbated by a trade war last year, making underwriting revenue and margins difficult, the report said. It also noted, “several quality companies ran out of time and filed bankruptcy before a deal could be finalized.”

“Still, many resilient and creative companies used M&A to enhance their capabilities, and, in some cases, take chips off the table,” said Spencer Tenney, CEO of Tenney Group.