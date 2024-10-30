Texas driver honored as TCA Highway Angel for saving lives in Helene aftermath

The Truckload Carriers Association named a Texas truck driver a Highway Angel after he used his trailer to keep people alive during the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

Michael Dorsey, 56, of Kingwood, had just finished loading his truck in Erwin, Tennessee, when the town was ravaged by catastrophic and deadly flooding from the Nolichucky River. Dorsey used his trailer to help 11 people seeking refuge from flooding caused by the Category 4 storm that wreaked havoc across the Southeast, notably in western North Carolina.

The TCA has honored drivers who show exemplary courage since the program’s inception in 1997.

Dorsey was in an industrial park just a few hundred feet from the river near the North Carolina border when floodwaters swept through the area around 10 a.m. on Sept. 26. He told FreightWaves that 10 people climbed onto his trailer to escape the floodwaters, which the trucker estimated was moving at 55 to 60 mph. Another person seeking refuge, a woman named Bertha, got into his truck with him, Dorsey said.



