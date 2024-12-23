Texas, Louisiana ports see surge in November freight volumes

Total November freight movements were up in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, and in New Orleans, boosted by imports of consumer goods and machinery and exports of crude oil.

Port Houston containerized freight soars 24% in November

Port Houston’s container volume in November recorded a 24% year-over-year increase to 369,361 twenty-foot equivalent units.

Port officials said November was the busiest month of the year so far for container shipments.

“This year has been nothing short of exceptional,” CEO Charlie Jenkins said in a news release. “Our record-breaking volumes speak to the trust our customers place in us, the dedication of our team, and our strategic investments to stay ahead of industry needs.”



