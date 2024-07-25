TFI International Q2 2024 highlights

TFI International saw an increase in operating income, it reported in its second-quarter results after market close Thursday. The increase is due to acquisitions, offsetting weaker market conditions. This suggests that the company’s acquisition strategy is successful in expanding its business and generating revenue.

Despite the positive contributions from acquisitions, TFI International also faced weaker market conditions in Q2 2024. This resulted in a slight decrease in net income compared to the same period last year. This indicates that the overall market environment may be challenging for the transportation industry.

Net income declined compared to the same period last year, but adjusted net income and earnings per share increased. The company generated substantial cash from operations and free cash flow, allowing for debt repayment.

Overall, TFI International’s Q2 2024 performance demonstrates the company’s ability to navigate a complex market environment. While acquisitions provided a boost, weaker market conditions posed some challenges.