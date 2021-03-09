The Daily Dash: Pension plan news; Daimler Trucks CEO’s last hurrah

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight legislation that could impact thousands in the industry; a chat with Daimler Trucks’ outgoing CEO; and vaccinations for drivers.

The High Five

1. Legislation bailing out financially troubled multiemployer pension plans — including a plan covering thousands of employees and retirees from LTL carriers Yellow and ABF Freight — could be signed into law by President Joe Biden as early as this week. John Gallagher with more: Biden expected to sign LTL driver pension relief package

2. Freightliner dealers in the American Southwest should be on the lookout for Daimler Trucks North America CEO Roger Nielsen. He is taking one final motor-home tour and playing secret shopper before officially retiring April 30. Alan Adler with the Q&A: 9 questions with Daimler’s Roger Nielsen

3. Trucking trade groups and a group of fleets and drivers are urging the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to allow truck stops and travel plazas to offer vaccinations to drivers passing through. Some drivers, however, do not think that is a good idea. Alan Adler has the story: Trade groups pushing for vaccinations at truck stops

4. Emina Nilsson is a very social person. So when an opportunity arrived in her native Sweden to drive a truck for a living, she didn’t immediately embrace it. Sitting by herself all day behind the wheel? Not exactly her idea of fun. Alyssa Sporrer’s feature story: Why women are more interested in driving trucks

5. After the winter storm disruptions, freight tender volumes have stabilized and moved horizontally this week. The Outbound Tender Volume Index is up ~16% yoy when adjusting for the high level of rejected tenders. Seth Holm breaks down the data: Tender volumes stable at a very high level

Five more to check out

Laredo looks to add, expand bridges to boost Mexico trade

ATA cancels National Truck Driving Championships

FreightWaves Classic: The No. 1 inland port in the US is …

Panasonic set to acquire Blue Yonder for $6.5 billion

Viewpoint: The freight execution technology revolution is here