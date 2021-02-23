The Daily Dash: Power index; Goodyear buys Cooper

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the top 10 Biden appointees in the freight industry; a recall at Daimler; growth plans at Yellow Corp.; and big news in the tire industry.
Biden appointees with most freight power?
Sure, a list of the top politicos and government types in the industry will include the secretary of transportation. So step right up, Pete Buttigieg. But how about the other appointees by President Biden? Who’ll be the biggest movers and shakers? Here are the top 10 names on our Power Index. John Gallagher has the full list: Top 10 Biden appointments affecting freight markets
2 Ohio tire companies now 1
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. has acquired Cooper Tire in a $2.5 billion deal that strengthens Goodyear’s market in the global tire industry — especially in China, along with the North American markets. “A transformational day for our companies,” said Goodyear Chairman Richard J. Kramer. Noi Mahoney has the news story: Goodyear to buy Cooper Tire
Blame it on a retaining clip
Daimler Trucks North America has recalled 16,623 Freightliner M2 Business Class trucks due to a transmission fluid leak that could result in slick roads and an increased potential for crashes. The culprit is a retaining clip connecting the transmission oil cooler line to the in-tank oil cooler, with about 5% of the 2014-19 models at risk of failure. Alan Adler has more details: More than 16,000 M2 Business Class trucks recalled
When Yellow means go
Kansas-based carrier Yellow Corp. plans to add 1,500 drivers and open 12 new driver academies. “Yellow is in hire mode,” said CEO Darren Hawkins. Todd Maiden reports on the good news: Yellow hiring 1,500 drivers.
