The Daily Dash: Celadon, one year later; COVID lawsuits pile up

In today's edition, FreightWaves writer Clarissa Hawes talks to former Celadon drivers one year after the company's collapse. Plus, Estes has been hit with a COVID-related lawsuit and Covenant is bumping up driver pay.

One year later, it still hurts

It’s been one year since truckload carrier Celadon suddenly shut down, and former truck drivers remain bitter about the closure.

Clarissa Hawes talks to former Celadon employees: Former Celadon drivers still bitter year after collapse

First of many?

A COVID-related lawsuit against Estes Express could offer some insight into the risk transportation companies face in trying to protect their employees while delivering freight for customers.

John Kingston looks at the impact: Lawsuit against LTL carrier Estes may foreshadow avalanche of COVID litigation

Driver pay bump

Covenant has become the latest trucking company to announce a driver pay increase. The company said the increase is the largest in its 34 years in business.

John Kingston details how much more drivers could see: Covenant joins in move to higher driver pay rates

Another SPAC in the near future?

Motiv Power Systems has been slowed by COVID, but interest in the electric vehicle chassis maker is rising and the CEO said discussions have taken place with potential special purpose acquisition companies.

Alan Adler has the exclusive interview: Motiv Power looks to scale EV chassis business via SPAC merger

A capacity crunch, rising freight rates and inventory disruptions are just a few of the 2020 supply chain impacts from COVID-19. And none seem to be disappearing anytime soon.

Brian Straight has more: XPO’s Wilkerson: Look for 2020 shipping trends to stick around in 2021

